Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) by 296.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,689 shares during the quarter. Flux Power makes up about 2.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Flux Power worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flux Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FLUX stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.60. 3,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,063. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Flux Power Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.