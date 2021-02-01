Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,824 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,333,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.14. 3,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

