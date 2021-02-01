Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $589,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,541,621. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

