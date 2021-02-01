Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of LOW traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.50. 104,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,395. The firm has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

