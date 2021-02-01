Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $1,343,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

KNX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

