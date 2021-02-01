Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 970 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,435 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veoneer from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veoneer from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE:VNE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.