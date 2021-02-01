Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce $112.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.05 million to $113.50 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $124.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $441.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.51 million to $442.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $465.56 million, with estimates ranging from $463.12 million to $468.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $341,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $456,975.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $208,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,944 shares of company stock worth $1,262,899. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Forrester Research by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 143,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Forrester Research by 939.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 133,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 94,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 437,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $779.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

