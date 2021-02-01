ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 125 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

AMT stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.39. 54,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,674. The stock has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

