ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 193,436 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 10.3% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $66.45. 4,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,384. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

