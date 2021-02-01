ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 75 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,326,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,998,296. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB traded up $8.40 on Monday, hitting $378.01. 13,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $399.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

