ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Baxter International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Baxter International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.88. 60,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,700. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.76.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

