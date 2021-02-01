ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Invests $625,000 in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. HollyFrontier makes up 0.5% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.74. 37,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,032. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

