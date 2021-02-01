ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $65,271,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 179.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 433,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,310,721. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. 140166 lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.