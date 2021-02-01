ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.88. 323,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,779. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

