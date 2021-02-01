ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,635 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Walmart makes up 0.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.90. The company had a trading volume of 135,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38. The company has a market cap of $395.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.