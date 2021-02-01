Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

