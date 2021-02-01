Frax Share Achieves Market Cap of $12.92 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for $5.70 or 0.00016855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00149614 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00068213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00264687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038135 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,276,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,266,921 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

Frax Share can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

