Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.16. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

