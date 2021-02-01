FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

FSBW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on FS Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

FSBW traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.39. 13,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $68,673 in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

