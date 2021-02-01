FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,800,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after buying an additional 199,951 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 779,373 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,768,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

