Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Trading Down 17.3%

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) traded down 17.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.10. 12,291,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 3,363,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.