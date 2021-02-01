FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUJIY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

FUJIY stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,953. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

