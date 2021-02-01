Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Fujitsu stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $30.74. 35,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

