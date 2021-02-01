Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of FLGT opened at $112.00 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $188,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 over the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

