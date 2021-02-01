Fundamentun LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 117,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 69,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.51. 75,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,363. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

