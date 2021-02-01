Fundamentun LLC Purchases 567 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.22.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,921. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

