Fundamentun LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Adobe by 63.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,794 shares of company stock worth $40,489,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $12.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $471.67. 102,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,142. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

