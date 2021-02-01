Fundamentun LLC Purchases 761 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 30.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.69. 51,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

