Fundamentun LLC Sells 457 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,604,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in International Paper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 717,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 46,072 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.22. 236,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

