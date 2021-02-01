FY2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Co. Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.05. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DUK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

NYSE DUK opened at $94.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 7,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 58,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.