FY2020 EPS Estimates for FURY GOLD MN-TS Cut by Beacon Securities (TSE:FUR)

FURY GOLD MN-TS (TSE:FUR) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of FURY GOLD MN-TS in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

FURY GOLD MN-TS (TSE:FUR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01).

