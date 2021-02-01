FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 529,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

