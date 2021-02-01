FY2021 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ResMed in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

ResMed stock opened at $201.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,520 shares of company stock worth $4,982,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in ResMed by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

