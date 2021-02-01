FY2021 EPS Estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Reduced by Northcoast Research (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.82.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

WWE opened at $56.33 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% during the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 47,120 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 483,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after buying an additional 60,074 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $13,118,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.