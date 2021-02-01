FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Flight Centre Travel Group stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

