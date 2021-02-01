GameCredits (GAME) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and $186,796.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00399077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000230 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,993,539 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

