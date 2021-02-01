GameCredits (GAME) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $328,522.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,938,549 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

