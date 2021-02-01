GAPS Price Tops $0.45 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One GAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001329 BTC on exchanges. GAPS has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $363.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,769.43 or 1.00318330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026064 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00034143 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

