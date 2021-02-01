GATX (NYSE:GATX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are upbeat about GATX's efforts to reward its shareholders despite the prevalent coronavirus-led turbulence.In January 2020, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 4.3% to 48 cents per share. Additionally, we are optimistic about GATX's recent buyout of the world’s fourth-largest tank container lessor company — Trifleet Leasing Holding. Through the purchase, GATX has strengthened its railcar leasing operations. Additionally, we are bullish on the sale of its struggling American Steamship segment to Rand Logistics in May 2020. However, business volumes despite the recent improvements are still below the year-ago levels. Notably, the company's bottom line declined in fourth-quarter 2020 due to lower profitability in the Rail North America segment and below-par performance in the Portfolio Management unit.”

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.04. GATX has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $676,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,744,026.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $342,967.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,085 shares of company stock worth $1,837,559. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in GATX by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in GATX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

