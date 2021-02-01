Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 305 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 39.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,678,000 after acquiring an additional 877,629 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,870,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,553,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,185,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after buying an additional 99,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB opened at $211.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

