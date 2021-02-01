Gemmer Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 22,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Chevron by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Chevron by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

