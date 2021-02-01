Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $58,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $144.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average of $129.83. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $155.31. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,070,804. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

