Gemmer Asset Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKQ. Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7,747.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock opened at $87.25 on Monday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.76.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.