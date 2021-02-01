General Moly, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

General Moly, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GMOLQ opened at $0.02 on Monday. General Moly has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.51.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

