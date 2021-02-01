General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 687,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,243.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in General Motors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 120,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in General Motors by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 191,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 61,742 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

General Motors stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.87. 557,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,100,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

