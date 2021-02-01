Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report $615.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $584.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $632.30 million. Genesco posted sales of $677.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Genesco’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King upped their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

NYSE:GCO opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $581.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Genesco by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Genesco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

