GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $990.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $551,784.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,835.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $469,643.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,715 shares of company stock worth $4,385,245. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 507,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 424,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

