Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $43.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.89.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Genpact by 3.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. Genpact has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.