Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in January

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,363,300 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 31st total of 984,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CMPRF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Gentera has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

