Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.90. 4,506,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,916,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $589.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Geron by 1,483.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Geron by 76.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Geron by 54.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Geron by 281.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

